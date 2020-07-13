Lawyers: 3 Minneapolis ex-cops want Floyd gag order lifted

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged in the death of George Floyd are asking a judge to lift a gag order in the case. Attorneys for Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao said in court filings Monday that a gag order should not have been issued without a public hearing. They said prosecutors and public officials have already made comments that could prejudice a potential jury pool against their clients. Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.