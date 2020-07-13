Manhunt in Germany for man who disarmed 4 police officers

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of German police are involved in a manhunt for a 31-year-old man in camouflage clothing who disarmed four officers at gunpoint and then fled into the forest with a pistol, knife and a bow and arrow. Authorities warned residents in the southwestern town of Oppenau on Monday to stay indoors while officers, supported by tactical teams, sniffer dogs and helicopters, combed the the surrounding rough terrain. In an unusual step, authorities publicly identified the suspect by name as Yves Etienne Rausch, saying he was known to police for previous firearms offenses, was likely carrying several guns and could be violent. Police were alerted early Sunday by a member of the public about a suspicious person carrying a bow and arrow.