Strong to severe storms possible for Tuesday

A cold front moving through on Tuesday will not only cool our temperatures (possibly keeping us in the upper 70s!) but will also bring the threat of strong to severe storms.

There is a slight risk of severe weather for all of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Don't let the "slight" category fool you! Model guidance shows a lot of the necessary dynamic factors coming together tomorrow afternoon and evening, so you'll want to stay weather aware especially if you have outdoor plans.

The main threat tomorrow will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail one inch in diameter. I also can't rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.

A few scattered storms are likely tonight, nothing severe is expected and rainfall will be light. Expect some scattered showers and storms to begin late morning on Tuesday, growing in intensity during the afternoon. The main window for strong and severe storms is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Most of the activity will wrap up around 9 to 10 o'clock.

In general, I think most of the area will only see about a half-inch to an inch of rainfall, though areas that see stronger storms or multiple rounds of storms could see upwards of an inch. Since we have been relatively dry lately, flooding is not a concern at this time.

The rest of the week is looking quiet with slight chances for showers and storms on Friday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit up and down: a lot of us will stay in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday but we could be back in the 90s by Saturday! Enjoy the cooler, comfortable conditions while they last.