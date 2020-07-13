Tennessee governor signs, court blocks, 6-week abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed one of the strictest abortion bans in the country and a federal judge quickly blocked the measure that includes a ban as early as six weeks into the pregnancy. The Republican governor’s action Monday triggered quick action by a federal judge, who opted to wait for the bill to become law to rule on whether to block it. The law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. Similar legislation has been enacted in other states, such as Mississippi and Georgia, but has been blocked by legal challenges.