Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it. Some advisers are advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe. This comes Congress is compiling the next COVID-19 relief bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday schooling will be a priority in the coming package. Senate Democrats have proposed a $430 billion education stabilization plan. But the Republican leader has not said how much Congress is willing to spend. He’s wary of high-dollar spending that will run into resistance from GOP senators. Trump’s advisers see robust school funding as popular with voters, and helpful in kick starting the economy.