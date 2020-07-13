Undaunted, US global media chief plows ahead with changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new chief of U.S. global media is plowing ahead with changes to the Voice of America and other international broadcasters, heightening concerns for the independent news organizations. Agency for Global Media chief executive Michael Pack has assured Congress that VOA and its sister networks will remain independent and pledged he would consult lawmakers on significant developments. Yet last week Pack initiated personnel changes and began a review of visas for foreign employees. Some fear the moves will damage the institution’s ability to fulfill its mission to broadcast impartial news around the world and turn the operation into a propaganda machine for President Donald Trump.