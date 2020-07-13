UPDATE: Authorities investigate stabbing at Owatonna park

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities have released new information about a stabbing that happened on Sunday in an Owatonna park.

The Owatonna Police Department reportedly responded to a report of a stabbing at Dartts Park at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, officers found an unconscious man on the group who had what appeared to be stab wounds.

The Department of Public Safety said officers and responding EMTs and ambulance personnel provided medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800 or dial 911.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime scene personnel also reportedly recovered two knives at the scene.

Authorities said the name of the man who died will be released once the preliminary autopsy and family notifications have taken place.

The investigation is ongoing and new information will be released as the investigation progresses, authorities said.