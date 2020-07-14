Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates, 13 killed

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has escalated, with Azerbaijan reporting seven more troops killed, including a general, and Armenia saying it has lost two servicemen. Skirmishes on the volatile border between the two South Caucasus nations began Sunday. The new losses from Tuesday’s fighting bring the number of Azerbaijani troops killed to 11. Armenia previously said that five of its troops were wounded. The neighbors in the South Caucasus have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. International efforts to settle the conflict have stalled.