Asia Today: Another spike brings India past 900,000 cases

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s number of coronavirus cases jumped by another 28,000 and are fast approaching 1 million. The 28,498 cases reported in the past 24 hours took the national total to 906,752. Cases have jumped by 100,000 in four days. The Health Ministry also reported another 553 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 23,727. The continuing spread of the virus has prompted several cities to impose partial lockdowns. A 10-day lockdown in the southern city of Pune will allow only essentials including milk shops, pharmacies, doctors’ clinics and emergency services to open.