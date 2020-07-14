Catalan leader demands investigation into Spain spying claim

MADRID (AP) — The speaker of the Catalan regional parliament is demanding that the Spanish government launch an official investigation into reports that his cell phone was the target of espionage, allegedly by Spanish security services. Roger Torrent, a leading Catalan independence supporter, said Tuesday in a televised statement, “It’s important for the truth to come out.” A report by El Pais and The Guardian said Torrent was warned last year that his phone had been targeted by spyware that, according to its maker, is sold only to governments and national security services. The reports provided no evidence that Torrent’s phone was hacked.