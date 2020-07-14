Court asked to stop work at Formosa Plastics’ Louisiana site

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Opponents of a Taiwan-based company’s plans for a $9.4 billion plastics complex have asked a federal judge to stop work at the site in Louisiana. The 55-page request says planned construction will damage nearby wetlands, increase the likelihood of offsite flooding and desecrate graves of enslaved people. National and New Orleans-area environmental and community groups filed the request Tuesday in Washington, where they sued the Army Corps of Engineers for approving wetlands permits for the project. Formosa Plastics Group member FG LA LLC says the motion is without merit. It also says limited site preparation doesn’t merit shutting down the whole project.