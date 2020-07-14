Israeli investigators: No footage of shooting of Palestinian

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Justice Ministry has confirmed there is no footage of the shooting of an autistic Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli police, saying security cameras in the area were not operating properly at the time. The admission Tuesday marks a setback in the investigation and has raised suspicions from the man’s family about the integrity of the probe. Eyad Hallaq, who was 32, was shot as he walked to his special-needs school in Jerusalem’s Old City on May 30. The volatile area is lined with security cameras, but Israel’s Justice Ministry said investigators had not been able to find any footage of the incident on the cameras.