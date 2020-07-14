Jewish groups urge US to step up pressure on Jordan

JERUSALEM (AP) — A coalition of Jewish American organizations has called on the U.S. government to press Jordan to extradite a Palestinian woman who helped carry out a 2001 suicide bombing that killed 15 people, including two Americans, in Jerusalem. A joint statement signed by 18 groups aims to step up the pressure on Jordan, a key American ally, to extradite Ahlam al-Tamimi.The statement urges the U.S. to “bring all pressure to bear” on Jordan, including possible cuts in American financial aid. Monday’s statement was signed by a mix of right-wing and centrist groups, including several major organizations.