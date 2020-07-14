Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a Michigan sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask inside a store. The shooting occurred in Eaton County, near Lansing, Michigan, about 30 minutes after the stabbing inside a Quality Dairy store. State police say a sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle and shot 43-year-old Sean Ruis when he tried to attack her. He was holding a screwdriver and knives. Ruis died at a hospital. The 77-year-old stabbing victim is stable. Michigan’s governor has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.