Minnesota health officials question New York quarantine list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are questioning why the state was added to New York’s quarantine list. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday added Minnesota and three other states _ New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin _ as he tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus from regions of the country where infection rates are growing. Minnesota health officials are surprised by the addition because the state appears to be below New York’s announced threshold for travel restrictions. Minnesota’s infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann tells the Star Tribune that health officials are looking into it “as it does not jibe with our data.”