Parson: Trump ‘focused’ on situation with St. Louis couple

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said President Donald Trump is focused on and concerned about the possibility that a white St. Louis couple could face criminal charges for displaying guns as they defended their home during a racial injustice protest. Parson said during a news conference Tuesday that he had just been on the phone with Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr. The phone call came amid reports that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, may file charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who wielded guns as protesters marched by their Renaissance palazzo-style mansion on June 28.