Pensioners in Greece win court battle for bailout refund

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A high court in Greece has ruled in favor of pensioners in a class action case in which they demanded the reimbursement of money cut from their income during international bailouts. The Council of State administrative court ruled that cuts imposed during 2015-16 occurred without the proper legislative procedure and the money should be returned. The court only ruled in favor of pensioners whose associations were directly involved in the complaint but the ruling could pave the way for broader claims. The case is being closely watched in Greece which is reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic.