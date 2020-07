ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Utilities is reporting that thousands of customers lost power Tuesday morning.

RPU tweeted that 2,100 customers are experiencing an outage in parts of NE and SE Rochester. RPU said crews are working on restoration.

Customers who are experiencing an outage can report the outage to RPU at 507-280-1500.

This story will be updated as new information is released.