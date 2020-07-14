Seeking comeback, Sessions faces Tuberville in Alabama race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican voters are deciding whether former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ fallout with President Donald Trump becomes a footnote or a punctuation mark in is lengthly political career. He’s facing off against former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff. Sessions safely held the Senate seat for 20 years before resigning to lead Trump’s Justice Department. Sessions later was forced to resign after drawing Trump’s ire by recusing himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump has endorsed Tuberville and calls Sessions a “disaster.” The winner will challenge Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.