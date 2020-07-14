Trump’s former doctor wins House GOP nomination in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Republican Texas congressman Pete Sessions is one step closer to returning to the House. Sessions on Tuesday defeated Renee Swan in a GOP primary runoff election in Waco. It’s a different and more conservative district than the one Sessions held for 22 years in Dallas but lost in 2018 as Democrats tightened their grip on Texas’ big cities. Last year, Sessions was entangled in the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine over a letter he wrote seeking Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s dismissal. He was not accused of wrongdoing.