Turkey says it rejects EU condemnation over Hagia Sophia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’ has chided the European Union over its condemnation of a Turkish decision to convert Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque. The Turkish foreign minister said Tuesday his country rejects the condemnation and insisted the matter is an issue of national sovereignty. Last week, Turkey canceled the 6th-century cathedral-turned-mosque’s 86-year status as a museum and said it would open for Muslim worship as of July 24. The decision sparked criticism in the United States, Greece, and other Western countries as well as from Orthodox Christian leaders. Pope Francis expressed sadness over the move. EU foreign ministers, holding their first face-to-face meeting in months on Monday, declared that they “condemned” the decision.