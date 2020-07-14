Twins relieved Buxton’s left foot injury just a sprain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has a sprained left foot but no structural damage. Further testing revealed the diagnosis Tuesday, a day after his injury in an intrasquad game at Target Field. The Twins said Buxton would be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. He got hurt tracking a fly ball and lost his balance. Buxton was taken off the field on a cart by the team’s medical staff. Still, the diagnosis was a relief for Buxton and the Twins. The second overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft has been set back by a long list of injuries throughout his career.