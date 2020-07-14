UN: Migrants in Yemen are blamed for virus, stranded, abused

CAIRO (AP) — Over the course of Yemen’s civil war, African migrants determined to reach oil-rich Saudi Arabia have endured unspeakable cruelties––torture, rape, detention, extortion––often perilously close to front lines. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has dealt yet another blow to migrants in Yemen’s war zone. The U.N. migration agency says that over 14,500 migrants, mostly Ethiopian, have been relentlessly hounded, rounded up and sent packing to different provinces. Tuesday’s report said migrants are scapegoated and stigmatized for carrying COVID-19 in Yemen. While migrant arrivals to Yemen have decreased due to movement restrictions, those stuck in the country are facing further harassment, exclusion and violence as the virus surges across the war-torn country.