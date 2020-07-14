Video shows man vandalizing NYC ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have released surveillance photos and video of a man who splashed red paint on the “Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of Trump Tower. The video shows a man in black shorts and a dark blue T-shirt pouring red paint on the giant yellow letters that Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint in front of President Donald Trump’s namesake tower last week. Police say the vandalism occurred at about noon Monday. De Blasio tweeted hours later, “To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try.” He said it had already been fixed.