23 AGs sue DeVos over student loan forgiveness policy

Democratic attorneys general in more than 20 states sued Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Wednesday seeking to repeal her overhaul of a student loan forgiveness program after President Donald Trump saved it through a veto.Led by California and Massachusetts, a coalition of 22 states and the District of Columbia are challenging DeVos’ policy in a federal suit filed in San Francisco. They say DeVos violated federal rules by issuing her policy without justification, and they say her rules fail to create a meaningful process for defrauded students to get their federal loans forgiven.The suit seeks to have DeVos’ policy repealed and replaced by an earlier rule created under former President Barack Obama.The Education Department did not immediately comment on the suit.