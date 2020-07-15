American Airlines warns 25,000 workers they could lose jobs

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is telling 25,000 workers that they could lose their jobs in October because of the sharp drop in air travel during the virus pandemic. The airline said Wednesday it was starting new offers of buyouts and partially paid leave, which it hopes will reduce the number of furloughs. The move follows a similar action last week by United Airlines, which notified 36,000 workers that their jobs are in jeopardy. And Delta expects to take a charge of about $3 billion to cover the cost of early retirements and buyouts for employees. An increase in air travel seems to have stalled because of the recent rise in COVID-19 infections.