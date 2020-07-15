Asia Today: Australian virus hot spot moves to add sick beds

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot Victoria state moved to increase its available hospital beds and reported a record daily high of 317 infections. The government had planned to restore hospitals to normal medical services by the end of July before infections began to rise in recent weeks. Instead, the Victoria government responded to the latest spike by reducing numbers of non-urgent surgeries allowed in hospitals to increase beds available for COVID-19 patients. Two men in their 80s have died in Victoria, bringing the national death toll to 113. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said a six-week lockdown in Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, was only a week old, so its full impact was not yet apparent.