Berkeley moves toward removing police from traffic stops

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of Berkeley, California, is moving ahead with a proposal to replace police with unarmed civilians to conduct traffic stops. The East Bay Times reports the Berkeley City Council voted early Wednesday to approve a plan that calls on the city manager to convene a community process to pursue the creation of a separate Berkeley transportation department. Experts believe the proposal to separate traffic from law enforcement is the first of its kind in the U.S. Cities are attempting broad public safety reforms following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.