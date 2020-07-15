Cooler with some showers today; heat returns for the weekend

Less humid, but still unsettled today

Cooler, drier, less humid air is flowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that triggers widespread strong thunderstorms on Tuesday. A little energy riding along the backside of that cold front will produce clouds and some light rain showers that will spread across the area through the mid morning to mid afternoon hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible south of I-90 in the midday hours, but severe weather isn't expected. Sunshine will break through late in the afternoon and we'll enjoy abundant sunshine for the final few hours of the day to help temperatures climb into the upper 70s in most spots.

Warmer air returns for the end of the week

High pressure will move in from the west for Thursday, bringing bright, warm sunshine to the area. A slight southwest breeze will pull in warmer air, helping temperatures climb quickly from the 50s in the early morning hours to the lower and middle 80s in the afternoon.