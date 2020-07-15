COVID-19 and mental health; a Rochester psychologist weighs in

COVID-19 and mental health; a Rochester psychologist weighs inUpdated
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's no secret dealing with the pandemic is wearing on people. It's impacting nearly every aspect of daily life.
"I run a couple training programs and off season basketball programs. So, us not being able to be in the gym or play in tournaments, hurt a lot," said Rochester basketball coach David Norris.
The adjustment to a new daily life schedule is also impacting mental health. It's showing up in doctors' offices.
"I have a heavier caseload than I've ever had. Right now I am doing 50% ZOOM sessions and 50% in person," said psychologist Dr. Patricia Price.
She wished mental health experts had more of a say in the big decisions behind the pandemic response. She says constant isolation is horrible for mental health.
However, she has suggestions for people who are under quarantine.
"If you are in isolation find some way to get your emotions out. If it's not to another person via zoom or a phone call. I really suggest doing things like journaling or talking to yourself," said Price. She also suggests making videos and sharing them with others.
"And I think it's really an important thing to remember to laugh even in isolation," she continued.
Price also suggests people in isolation watch happy or funny movies.
COVID-19 related stress also impacts non-isolated people, especially those who have concerns about getting the virus.
"Remembering what you have control over and what you don't have control over. And making a list of what you have control over and don't have control over can reduce that fear, and doing whatever you can to protect yourself and others," she said.