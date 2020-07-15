COVID-19 and mental health; a Rochester psychologist weighs in

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's no secret dealing with the pandemic is wearing on people. It's impacting nearly every aspect of daily life.

"I run a couple training programs and off season basketball programs. So, us not being able to be in the gym or play in tournaments, hurt a lot," said Rochester basketball coach David Norris.

The adjustment to a new daily life schedule is also impacting mental health. It's showing up in doctors' offices.

"I have a heavier caseload than I've ever had. Right now I am doing 50% ZOOM sessions and 50% in person," said psychologist Dr. Patricia Price.

She wished mental health experts had more of a say in the big decisions behind the pandemic response. She says constant isolation is horrible for mental health.

However, she has suggestions for people who are under quarantine.

MENTAL HEALTH: Dr. Patricia Price, a clinical psychologist, suggests journaling for those in isolation. She also gave a few other recommendations for #mentalhealth. pic.twitter.com/mYtqPtZC0E — KaMaria B. (@KamOnCam_) July 16, 2020

"If you are in isolation find some way to get your emotions out. If it's not to another person via zoom or a phone call. I really suggest doing things like journaling or talking to yourself," said Price. She also suggests making videos and sharing them with others.

"And I think it's really an important thing to remember to laugh even in isolation," she continued.

Price also suggests people in isolation watch happy or funny movies.

COVID-19 related stress also impacts non-isolated people, especially those who have concerns about getting the virus.

#MENTALHEALTH: ”Remembering what you have control over and what you don't have control over”, said Dr. Patricia Price, a psychologist. She shared a technique people can do to ease their mind off the fear of getting COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/x8ZdYzBGl9 — KaMaria B. (@KamOnCam_) July 16, 2020

"Remembering what you have control over and what you don't have control over. And making a list of what you have control over and don't have control over can reduce that fear, and doing whatever you can to protect yourself and others," she said.