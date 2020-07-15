DC’s plan for ‘Watchmen’ sequel ‘Rorschach’ met with unease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DC Comics is getting mixed reactions after announcing a new “Watchmen” spin off based the Rorschach character. Some of the online criticism focused on whether the masked vigilante should be the primary focus after DC announced the sequel “Rorschach” on Wednesday. Others have slammed the decision to bring on “Batman” writer Tom King to write the 12-issue series, which will debut in October. But King says the new comic series will take a compelling look at politics similar to HBO’s “Watchmen” and the original comic in 1986. The sequel is set 35 years after the “Watchmen” comic series.