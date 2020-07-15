Farming through generations: Olmsted County ‘Farm Family of the Year’ announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the dairy industry but one local farm is thriving in spite of it.

The Borst Family Farm has operated in Olmsted County since 1946, and now the University of Minnesota Extension has chosen them as the Olmsted County 2020 Farm Family of the year.

The families are selected by a University of Minnesota Extension committee. The committee chooses farms based on their innovation, dedication to the industry, communities and stewardship of the land.

The Borst Farm is currently run with partnership between the third and fourth generations of the family: Brothers Matt and Larry Borst and two of Matt’s sons, Kevin and Kyle. They have about 230 registered Holsteins and they also grow corn, soybeans and alfalfa.

Kevin Borst said the hard work on the farm is rewarding.

"(The best part) is being around the cows and just being around family everyday and making the cows happy," Borst said. "Yeah, we're making a good living on that."

Borst said all of the cows have their own personalities.

"Some love attention and want to be in the spotlight. Some like to just hide in a corner," Borst said.

Borst said he hopes things will get better for the industry as the months go on and as things continue to return to normal. He said the family is always learning and making advancements in how they operate. The family has a long history of participating in 4-H, FFA and different agriculture boards throughout the area.

The awards are usually presented at an in-person ceremony, but it was canceled because of the pandemic. Instead, there will be an online tribute to all of the farms being honored in August.