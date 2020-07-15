Fed survey says economy has picked up but outlook cloudy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says economic activity has picked up in most regions of the country but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels with the country facing high levels of uncertainty. The Fed reported Wednesday that its latest survey of economic conditions around the country found improvements in consumer spending and other ares but said the gains were from very low levels seen when widespread lockdowns push the country into a deep recession. And the report said that business contacts in the Fed’s 12 regions remained wary about the future.