French tourism gets boost with reopening of Disneyland Paris

PARIS (AP) — The French tourist industry received a further boost Wednesday with the partial reopening of Disneyland Paris and the opening up of the top floor of the Eiffel Tower. Disneyland Paris, Europe’s most frequented theme park resort, is partially re-opening to the public, four months after it closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The park in Marne-la-Vallee, to the east of the French capital, is opening its doors in a phased way starting Wednesday with Disneyland Parks and the Walt Disney Studios. Also Wednesday, the top floor of Paris’ Eiffel Tower re-opened. The 19th century iron monument re-opened its first two floors on June 26 following its longest closure since World War II.