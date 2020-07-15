GEORGE FLOYD: Family attorneys lay out civil case against Minneapolis and four officers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- George Floyd's family is now seeking civil action against the four officers charged in his death and the city of Minneapolis.

The 40 page complaint filed today alleges the four officers violated Floyd's right to be free from the use of excessive force, and blames the city of Minneapolis for it's unconstitutional policies, customs and practices.

"'Liberty is defined as the right to breathe.' If you understand that quote you will understand this lawsuit." stated attorney Tony Romanucci.

The lawsuit goes beyond just the people directly involved.

"It's not just the knee of officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. But, it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department on the neck of George Floyd that killed him," said Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump.

The legal team outlined the lawsuit at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Crump said police brutality is a public health crisis, and this is the tipping point for policing in America.

"With this lawsuit we seek to a precedence to make it financially prohibitive that the police won't wrongfully kill marginalized people especially black people in the future," Crump said.

"What the world should really understand is when these civil lawsuits are filed is that it's not a money grab it's not really even just about it. It's about accountability," added attorney Chris Stewart.

Floyd Family's team of lawyers including Attorney Benjamin Crump and Attorney Chris Stewart.

The lawyers also said the city needs to be held accountable for the policies the officers were taught by the department.

Crump continued, saying this is a teachable moment, and Minneapolis needs to make a choice about whether the city will seek justice.

"George Floyd's tragic death, horrific death, his torture, has finally given us the opportunity to address this issue head on not only in Minneapolis, but all the way to Washington D.C. and around the world," Crump said.

When Crump was asked how much the family seeking he said the family is "seeking to make sure that justice is done by the family of George Floyd.'

Minneapolis did release a statement on the lawsuit.