Heat and humidity return for the late week and weekend

We saw a cool, gray day across our area, but that all changes as we head into the weekend with summertime heat and humidity making a return to the region. Clouds will gradually clear throughout this evening, making way for mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will cool into the mid 50s with light winds out of the west at 3-8 mph. Areas of fog are possible overnight into early Thursday morning as well, will need to watch out for pockets of dense fog to develop in certain areas.

High pressure regains control of the Upper Midwest for the next couple of days, giving us a break in the precipitation but not the heat. Temperatures warm back into the low 80s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Conditions will be fairly comfortable with dew points in the low 60s. A few clouds look to filter in for Friday with warm and humid conditions expected. Afternoon highs will rise into the mid and upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s.

Conditions will feel very summer-like and tropical on Saturday as afternoon temperatures soar into the lower 90s and dew points rise into the mid 70s. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated as heat index values will likely climb into the triple digits! Saturday could see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, will also need to keep an eye out for the potential of severe weather.

Sunday will feel slightly more comfortable than Saturday, but not by much. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon.

Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances remain possible throughout the early half of next week. Temperatures be more seasonal in the lower 80s with pleasant dew points in the low 60s.