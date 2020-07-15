Hospital settles suit over infection that killed preemies

A major Pennsylvania hospital where three premature infants died in a bacterial outbreak last year has taken the extraordinary step of admitting fault as a condition of a civil settlement with the families announced Wednesday. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, has acknowledged the process it was using to prepare donor breast milk led to the deadly outbreak in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. A civil suit filed by some of the families has been settled, though monetary terms were not disclosed. Plaintiffs’ attorney Matt Casey says his clients insisted that Geisinger take full legal acceptance of responsibility as a condition of the settlement.