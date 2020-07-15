Iowa’s CJ Fredrick has surgery for stress fracture in foot

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa basketball player CJ Fredrick is expected to be ready for preseason practices after having surgery on his right foot. The school says Fredrick had a screw inserted to alleviate a stress fracture. He is expected to recover within six weeks. Fredrick says the timing for the surgery was ideal and that he’ll be able to play pain free. He started all 25 games as a freshman last season. He led the Big Ten in 3-point percentage and averaged 10 points per game.