Jewish leaders condemn ‘hurtful’ words by Nick Cannon

The Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders are condemning what they call “hurtful” words and anti-Semitic theories expressed by Nick Cannon, and demanding an apology. ViacomCBS cut ties with the TV host and producer Tuesday in response to his comments on a podcast where he discussed racial bias. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s associate dean, says Cannon reached out to him Wednesday but he would rather speak to him only after he issues an apology. Cooper also says Cannon should reject the words of Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan and instead seek guidance in the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr.