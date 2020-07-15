Judge puts off Napout request for compassionate release

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge put off for two weeks deciding on a request for compassionate release from prison by the former head of South American soccer. Juan Ángel Napout is being held at the low security Federal Correctional Institution, Miami. His lawyer, Marc A. Weinstein, said the federal Bureau of Prisons reported Tuesday that COVID-19 infections increased from 20 to 79 among inmates and from six to seven among staff at FCI Miami. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn wants to determine the effectiveness of a lock down quarantine. She scheduled another hearing for July 29.