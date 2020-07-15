New York’s Met Museum to open 5 days a week starting Aug. 29

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will reopen five days a week starting Aug. 29 after being shuttered since March 13 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Museum officials said Wednesday that the Met’s Fifth Avenue building will be open Thursday through Monday with safety protocols including frequent cleaning and visitors limited to 25% of the museum’s capacity. The planned reopening of the 150-year-old Met is the latest sign of New York’s cautious resumption of normal activities as city and state officials seek to avoid a resurgence of the virus. Meanwhile, about a dozen new cadets who arrived at West Point for training this week tested positive for COVID-19.