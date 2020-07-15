Biden, Gates, other Twitter accounts hacked in Bitcoin scam

Unidentified hackers have broken into the Twitter accounts of technology moguls, politicians, celebrities and major companies in an apparent Bitcoin scam. The ruse discovered Wednesday included bogus tweets from Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The fake tweets offered to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to a bitcoin address. Twitter said it was aware of a “security incident impacting accounts on Twitter” and was working to fix it. The FBI also said it was aware of Twitter’s security breach, but declined further comment.