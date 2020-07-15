Pompeo downplays possibility of summit with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has downplayed the possibility of another summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before U.S. elections. Pompeo said Trump would only want to engage if there were real prospects of progress. North Korea has insisted it would no longer gift Trump high-profile meetings he could boast as foreign policy achievements when it’s not being substantially rewarded in return. Some analysts believe North Korea will avoid serious talks with the Americans for now before an eventual return to negotiations after the U.S. presidential election in November.