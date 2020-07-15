Sanó rejoins Twins after clearing virus quarantine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó has finally joined the Minnesota Twins on the field, after a frustrating wait to be cleared following his quarantine for a positive coronavirus test. Sanó is switching to first base this season. He took part in his first workouts of summer camp on Wednesday. Sanó tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Minnesota from the Dominican Republic two weeks ago, despite never feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. He was relegated to hitting off a tee and doing agility work in his basement.