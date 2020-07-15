UK intelligence committee meets, will mull Russia report

LONDON (AP) — A powerful committee of lawmakers that oversees Britain’s intelligence services has been formed after months of delay, and its members rejected the government’s preferred candidate to lead them. The Intelligence and Security Committee elected Conservative lawmaker Julian Lewis as chairman. The job had been expected to go to former Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, a loyal supporter of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The intelligence committee;s previous members compiled a report last year on Russian interference in Britain’s political system, but it was not cleared for publication before the U.K.’s general election in December. The new committee is now expected to decide what to do with the report.