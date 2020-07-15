US industrial production surges 5.4% in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — Production at America″s factories, utilities and mines surged last month, but remained well below pre-pandemic levels. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that U.S. industrial production rose 5.4% in June, the second straight monthly gain. But it was still 10.9% below the levelin February before the economy locked down in the face of the coroanavirus. Factory production jumped 7.2% in June. The figures were better than economists had forecast. Production at utilities climbed 4.2%. But mining ouput sank 2.9% last month, the fifth straight drop, pulled down by plummeting oil and gas production.