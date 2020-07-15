With primary win, Gideon reaps $3.7M more for Collins fight

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate Sara Gideon is reaping a crowdsourced windfall of $3.7 million thanks to her primary victory. The fund was created for Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ eventual challenger during the Senate fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation in 2018. Creators of the fund said it would be turned over only if Collins voted to confirm Kavanaugh. Collins, who ultimately voted to confirm, said at the time that crowdsourced funding was tantamount to “a bribe, or extortion.” With the additional funding, Gideon’s fundraising haul will approach $27 million, compared to Collins’ $16.2 million.