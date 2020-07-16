Arrests made on 4th day of Detroit summer school protests

DETROIT (AP) — Police say they arrested at least 11 protesters who tried to block buses from picking up Detroit students. It’s the fourth day of demonstrations against voluntary summer classes during the coronavirus outbreak. The Detroit school district this week began offering online or in-person instruction to more than 1,500 students. Students and teachers must wear masks, and class sizes are smaller to reduce any virus risk. But a group of people has appeared each day since Monday to protest the program, saying officials are putting people at risk. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says he’s serving familes and “adjusting to the new normal” with COVID-19.