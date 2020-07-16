As Israel virus cases surge, government weighs new lockdown

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he is meeting with senior officials to discuss “interim steps” to try and contain a coronavirus surge without having the country return to a general lockdown. The discussions come as the country is reporting a record number of new cases. Large demonstrations have erupted in recent days over Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the pandemic. Netanyahu garnered widespread praise after Israel appeared to have largely contained its outbreak by late May, following a two-month lockdown. But within weeks of most restrictions being lifted, the number of new cases began to soar, marking a dramatic turnaround for the prime minister.