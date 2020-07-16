Black UK protester statue removed from pedestal in Bristol

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Officials in the English city of Bristol have removed a statue of a Black Lives Matter activist that was installed on a pedestal once occupied by a monument to a 17th-century slave trader. Artist Marc Quinn created the resin and steel likeness of Jen Reid, a protester photographed standing on the pedestal after demonstrators pulled down the statue of Edward Colston and dumped it in Bristol’s harbor on June 7. The new statue was erected before dawn on Wednesday without the approval of city authorities, but 24 hours later it was gone. Bristol City Council said the sculpture will be held at its museum for the artist to collect or donate to its collection.